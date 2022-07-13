Duke Energy Foundation provides funds to help Goshen tornado victims















As Duke Energy crews continue working to restore the remaining 10,000 customers without power in the Cincinnati region, the company announced today $100,000 to support the hardest-hit areas around Goshen, where an EF2 tornado has been confirmed.



“The damage we’ve seen throughout the region and especially in Clermont County is devastating,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “While our crews are working day and night to restore power, we know this is only the first part of the rebuilding process. Today, we are increasing our support in the hardest-hit areas through Foundation grants, which will help these communities start to recover.”

The grants, which total $100,000, will be distributed to the following organizations that will assist with disaster recovery and support those displaced by the storm:



• The American Red Cross, Central & Southern Ohio

• Clermont Seniors

• Goshen Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association

• Goshen Lion’s Club

• Matthew25 Ministries

• Miami Township Police Association

• Team Rubicon



“Taking care of our neighbors in need has always been an important focus of the Lions Club of Goshen,” said Andy Evans, president, Lions Club of Goshen. “With Duke Energy’s generous support, we’re able to fast-track relief for many displaced residents from the recent storms. It’s reassuring to have a partner like Duke Energy to help our communities recover from these devastating natural disasters.”

Damage from the intense storms caused approximately 104,000 power outages within the company’s Ohio and Kentucky service areas. The majority of customers have had their power restored. Damage in the Goshen area will require much of the electric system to be rebuilt, pushing restoration into Sunday.