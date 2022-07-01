Customs officials intercept shipments of illegal drugs at Port of Louisville — and the work never stops















Since May 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Louisville have stopped 407 pounds of drugs heading to Australia and New Zealand as they travel through express consignment facilities in the U.S.

The narcotics are being shipped from various locations. Some are stateside addresses while other shipments are originating from Canada, Spain, Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico, and France. More than 250 pounds of these drugs came from stateside residences, while 55 pounds came from Canada, and 48 pounds came from Brazil.

“I am very proud of our officers,” said Lafonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “The dedication and vigilance of our officers prevented these drugs from heading overseas and endangering Australians and New Zealanders.”

The drugs were concealed in various ways. Some of the shipments were listed as sports equipment, while others were hidden in electronics, clothing, and toys. The drugs that were seized included 132 pounds of methamphetamine, 114 pounds of cocaine, 110 pounds of marijuana, 40 pounds of Fentanyl, six pounds of steroids, and five pounds of ketamine.

“These seizures are the dangers our officers see every night and it doesn’t stop,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers do an outstanding job stopping these shipments. These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks.”

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations.

