Covington to begin annual summer street cleaning program July 18; residents asked to move cars















Covington Public Works crews will begin the annual summer cleaning of residential streets on Monday, July 18. As always, how well the streets get cleaned will depend on residents moving their cars.

“We sweep streets regularly not only to make them look good but also to keep trash and debris out of our storm sewers and to keep weeds from growing in dirt that lodges in cracks and seams,” said Troy McCain, supervisor of Public Works’ General Maintenance Division. “We appreciate motorists paying attention to the schedule and temporarily moving their cars into their driveways, to the other side of the street, or around the block.”

The summer sweeping will run until Sept. 9, with each street “swept” over a two-day period (one side of the street done each day). On-street parking on the affected side of the street is restricted on its assigned day, with cars left behind subject to a ticket.

Fortunately, vehicle owners have two ways to find out the day they need to move their car:

Signs: Signs will be posted on the business day before in residential areas. (Streets in the commercial district that are swept weekly have permanent signage.) Online: To find out when crews will be on your street (and more specifically, on your side of your street), visit covingtonky.maps.arcgis.com and type in your address. Note you’ll be given two dates: One corresponds to the north or east sides of the street, and one to the south or west sides (depending on how your street is oriented).

Car owners who expect to be on vacation during the next two months should check their street’s dates ahead of time to keep from interfering with the sweeping (and avoid getting a ticket).

The sweeper operates 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but is generally finished before lunch, McCain said. Vehicle owners should watch for the signs to be taken down.

Residents who have questions, comments, or concerns about the street-sweeping process should reach out to Public Works at 859-292-2292. Anybody with a parking enforcement issue or ticketing concern should reach out to City contractor ABM Parking Services at 859-431-7049.

