COVE Federal Credit Union announces six local winners of annual scholarship awards















Cove Federal Credit Union recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.

Six local students, members of the credit union, were each selected by the Cove Scholarship Committee to receive a $1,667 scholarship award. In total the credit union awarded $10,000.

The recipients were recognized for their achievements by Vice-Chair of the Board Sandy Delaney.

“We are thrilled to be able to reward the exceptional efforts of these Cove members as they work to further their education,” Delaney said. “Please join us in congratulating this year’s recipients of a Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.”

• Kathy Boehmer, Edgewood, $1,667, North Eastern University • MacKenzie Burns, Independence,$1,667, University of Louisville • Shelby Eckart, Demossville, $1,667, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University • Jessica Johnson, Morning View, $1,667, Beckfield College of Nursing • Lucy New, Ft. Thomas, $1,667, University of Kentucky • Amanda Walriven, Cincinnati, $1,667, Gateway Community and Technical College

Cove’s CEO, Thomas Burns added, “At Cove FCU we take pride in supporting the educational goals of our members. We are proud to be able to offer a college scholarship opportunity that makes it easier to meet tuition costs.”

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.

