Cov Commission discusses investigation of Brent Spence Bridge shutdown; passes noise ordinance















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Once again, city officials are asking questions about possibly hazardous materials causing disruptions on the Brent Spence Bridge.

Near the end of Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioner Ron Washington asked Mayor Joseph U. Meyer if an investigation is underway pertaining to the overturned tanker truck that recently shut down the interstate and the bridge in both directions.

Specifically, Washington wondered if the truck was violating laws about hazardous materials, which are not allowed to be transported on the bridge in certain quantities.

“Is that something that we should be asking transportation about?” Washington asked. Meyer responded in the affirmative.

“I can tell you that’s been a topic of some serious discussion and investigation by the Police Department,” he said. “There is a ban on hazardous materials on I-75 using the Brent Spence Bridge both northbound and southbound. That ban is posted on the north side on the Kentucky side — however, it is not necessarily posted on the Ohio side. Nonetheless, all truck drivers are expected to know the rules and are expected to comply with those standards.” Meyer also said there was some confusion as it pertained to local delivery trucks.

“There was a question as many believed that trucks that were providing local deliveries were exempted from the ban — and there is some talk that this truck was involved in a local delivery,” he explained. “That’s been also under investigation, and many believe now that there is in fact not a local delivery exemption from the ban on hazardous materials on the bridge.”

Meyer said that while the questions were good ones, they are still investigating.

“We don’t have a final answer to that yet,” he said. “It’s being investigated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff as well as our local Emergency Management people and our local Police Department are pursuing it further.”

Covington officials reported the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of the bridge. A vehicle swerved, causing the truck to overturn, resulting in a code red emergency.

The truck was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gasoline, about 500 of which leaked on to the street. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while police are still searching for the driver and car that caused the accident.

Video of the accident shows what looks like a 2011 or newer Dodge Charger with tinted windows merging in front of the truck. Authorities are asking for anyone who may have information that could lead to the whereabouts of the driver or car to call 859-292-2254.

It’s the second time in recent memory that Covington officials have had to deal with hazardous materials causing a disruption on the bridge.

In November 2020, two tractor-trailers collided, and one was carrying a small amount of hazardous potassium hydroxide. While the amount was deemed to be under the legal limit, the crash’s resulting fire still burned a hole into the bridge, causing officials to re-examine what is and is not allowed to haul across the river.

After the incident, Covington Commissioners issued a resolution calling for more signage indicating the restrictions and enforcement of the ban on hazardous materials.

It seems that not even two years later, there is still some confusion on the topic.

Parks and Rec

Parks and Recreation officials have been busy updating the city’s code, and have proposed new

updates, which include:

• definitions of “parks” and how they are classified (regional, neighborhood, satellite)

• added language about the establishment and the naming of parks (how to name it after

specific person or event)

• added language that include the use of drones in parks, as well as where and when they

can or cannot be used

• added language about the use of mobile food vending or food trucks

• added language about the use of hammocks

• laws and regulations for dog parks

• rules and regulations for disc golf sources

• an increase to non-residential fees for park reservations

The renting of park facilities for non-residents will increase $5, from $75 to $80 per day, for use of Breaden, Volpenhein and Stone Shelters in Devou Park; and from $50 to $55 per day, for

other shelters and green space in city parks.

The proposed code change had its first reading Tuesday night.

Noise ordinance

One month ago, Assistant City Solicitor Logan Todd made a presentation to commissioners regarding a new noise ordinance.

The ordinance had its second reading Tuesday night, and Commissioners approved the order.

Updates include:

• A new decibel system to allow police officers another tool when a noise is plainly

audible

• A construction exemption until 6 p.m.

• A new exemption for church bells, chimes, etc.

Hires, Retirements and Promotions

Commissioners approved these positional moves:

In the Police Department

• Retirement of Sgt. Don Strange

• Retirement of Officer Phouthakone Homphothichak

• Promotion of Doug Haubner to Sergeant

• New Hire of Sean Sinacori to Police Officer

In the Fire Department

• Retirement of Engineer James Schaefer

• Promotion of Charles Wagner to Engineer

In Public Works

• Promotion of Bill Mattioli to Assistant Public Works Director

Executive Session

At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, Commissioners went into an Executive Session to, as Mayor Meyer put it, “for purposes of collective bargaining and … for discussion of personnel items that could lead to discipline or dismissal of an employee.”

No further business would be conducted, the Mayor said.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6

p.m., Aug. 2, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed

live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern

Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.