Commercial Club of Cincinnati names first-ever woman president; Candace McGraw is secretary

The Commercial Club of Cincinnati, the city’s oldest civic-business club, announced its newly elected officers and executive committee for the 2022-2023 term.
The officers are: President – Jill P. Meyer, CEO, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.; Vice
President – Leigh Fox, President and CEO, altafiber; Secretary – Candace McGraw, CEO,
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport; Treasurer – James Ellerhorst, Senior
Advisor, ArkMalibu.
The executive committee members are: Amy Spiller – President, Duke Energy – Ohio and
Kentucky; Todd Schneider – President and CEO, Cintas Corp.; and David S. Taylor – Retired
CEO and Chairman, Procter & Gamble.
The terms are effective July 1st. Meyer is the first woman to serve as President of the
Commercial Club since its origination in 1880.
The club has 65 members and promotes the business, civic and cultural interests of the Cincinnati region.