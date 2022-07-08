Commercial Club of Cincinnati names first-ever woman president; Candace McGraw is secretary















The Commercial Club of Cincinnati, the city’s oldest civic-business club, announced its newly elected officers and executive committee for the 2022-2023 term.

The officers are: President – Jill P. Meyer, CEO, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.; Vice

President – Leigh Fox, President and CEO, altafiber; Secretary – Candace McGraw, CEO,

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport; Treasurer – James Ellerhorst, Senior

Advisor, ArkMalibu.

The executive committee members are: Amy Spiller – President, Duke Energy – Ohio and

Kentucky; Todd Schneider – President and CEO, Cintas Corp.; and David S. Taylor – Retired

CEO and Chairman, Procter & Gamble.

The terms are effective July 1st. Meyer is the first woman to serve as President of the

Commercial Club since its origination in 1880.

The club has 65 members and promotes the business, civic and cultural interests of the Cincinnati region.