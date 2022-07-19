Campbell County Public Library’s Art After Hours to showcase work of 17 regional artists July 29















Campbell County Public Library’s annual Art After Hours is back with 17 regional artists on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 pm.

Hosted at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, guests will enjoy live tunes from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye; fried goodness from Latonia’s Moonrise Doughnuts; and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

Each artist will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in medium from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase. One of those artists is Anna Afshar, who said that she loves having conversations about her work with customers.

“Every time I paint something I always have a conversation, a story,” Afshar said. “In creating every painting, there is a story.”

Presented artists include Shamon Davidson, Everage King, Deb Marvin, Anna Afshar, Bill Dirkes, Rae Mack, Bruce Crippen, Virginia Martinez, Timothy Lancaster, Dave Klocke, Dr. Jerry Warner, Renee Harris, Heloise Bessé, Tina Tepe, Billy Tacket, Allyson Burke Coffren and Kori Deller.

Visit www.cc-pl.org for examples of the artists’ work or pick up a brochure at any of the library’s branches.

Campbell County Public Library