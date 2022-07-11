Campbell County briefs: Back Roads Farm Tour, rain barrel give-away, Friends of Library book sale















Campbell County Back Roads Farm Tour

A free self-guided driving tour” — the Back Roads Farm Tour — will be Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine.

Campbell County Conservation District presents the Campbell County Back Roads Farm Tour on Saturday, July 16. The tour is an opportunity to see “working farms in action.” The Tour is unique, educational, cultural, and a FREE family-fun event.

The free tour takes you to agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, and horticultural operations. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland.

Farmers will be available to share their stories and experience as well as answer any questions. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

For additional information, please visit: campbellkyconservation.org or call 859-635-9587.

See the brochure here.

Rain barrel give-away

FREE Systern Rain Barrel Give-Away will be held Saturday, July 23rd – Noon-2 p.m. for Campbell County Residents ONLY at the Newport Public Works Garage – 114 East 11th Street. Pre-Registration is required.

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service in conjunction with the City of Newport is conducting this event to promote water conservation within the county.

One barrel per residence – ID required for property owner and must match the address that barrel is registered to in order to participate in the give-away.

Call 859-572-2600 for additional information and to Pre-Register.

Campbell County Library

The Friends of the Library will have a used book sale from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Friends Room on the lower level of the Newport Branch on Thursday July 14 and Friday July 15.

The cost is 25 cents for paperbacks, 50 cents for hardcovers and up to $3 for select titles.

Some books are free.

A large selection of items are available