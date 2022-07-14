Burning Caravan brings their own brand of gypsy jazz and swing to Music@BCM Thursday















Burning Caravan, a four-piece, Cincinnati-based ensemble, will light up the Music@BCM stage in Devou Park on Thursday, July 14, with their version of hot gypsy jazz and swing.

Formed by guitarist Paul Gibby in 2008 as a weekly gypsy jazz jam session at Dilly Deli in Mariemont, the band has been performing regularly on the local jazz scene ever since. In September 2016, “The Burning Caravan at Japp’s” was named #6 on Cincy Magazine’s “Best of the City” list. Current band members are: Chris Miller, trumpet, vocals and percussion; Mike Barrett, guitar and vocals; Bart Johnson, bass and vocals; and Brian Lovely, lead guitar.

Performing songs of Django Reinhardt, Sidney Bechet, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, Dan Hicks, Pokey LeFarge and others, Burning Caravan has been described as “a wonderful mix of polished musicians that play for the fun and passion of fine entertainment.”

The 2022 Music@BCM concert series is dedicated in memory and honor of our friend and BCM Trustee, Gary Johnston who passed away unexpectedly this year.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12.

Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons.

Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

August 25: Blue Eighty

