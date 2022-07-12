













Staff report

Opportunity House is an innovative Brighton Center/Brighton Properties project in Northern Kentucky to develop post-secondary educational opportunities and stabilize housing for young adults 18-24 that will ultimately lead to educational success, employment, and self-sufficiency. Opportunity House will provide the support and pathway to labor market success for those who traditionally have experienced many barriers to completing education beyond high school and to ensure they have a bright future and the best quality of life possible.

Opportunity House is 15 efficiencies and 1 one-bedroom apartment with individual bathrooms and kitchenettes. In addition, the building includes a large group room, classroom, full kitchen, and small meeting rooms. It is located at 3530 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, within the footprint of Northern Kentucky University.

In June 2021, Governor Andy Beshear visited the future location of Opportunity House on Northern Kentucky University’s campus to present a Community Development Block Grant check for $1,000,000 to kick off the project. A ground-breaking ceremony followed in November 2021 to celebrate the start of renovations on the Opportunity House building.

And in July 2022, final touches are being completed at Opportunity House.

This August, 16 young adults will move into Opportunity House as they further their education and create a path toward a successful career resulting in self-sufficiency.

Join the Ribbon Cutting and Open House at Opportunity House on Wednesday, September 14. Ribbon Cutting and brief remarks will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by an Open House with tours until 5 p.m.

NOW: HELP STOCK THE HOUSE

Help Stock the House to get it ready for the students’ move-in. The items on the list were specifically chosen by the young adults moving into Opportunity House to make the house feel like their home and stock the community spaces.

There are 3 ways to help:

(1) Shop items directly from the Amazon wish list

(2) Shop for items on the wish list at any store and bring them to our drop-off event on Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. – Noon

(3) Bring items to 799 Ann Street Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by July 21 (label them for Opportunity House)

SIGN UP for TUESDAY NIGHTS TOGETHER

Brighton Center is seeking families, small groups, corporations, etc., to provide dinners for the residents on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. to support these young adults while they attend class, gain work experience, and participate in life skill workshops. This is a great opportunity to interact with our young adults.

Sign up here.