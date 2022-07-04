Brighton Center to host a Job Fair on July 14, 3-6 p.m., for positions across all departments















Brighton Center, which made a national list of the Top 50 Nonprofits to work for, is hosting a Job Fair on July 14, 3-6 p.m., so you can work for them.

The Job Fair will be held at Brighton Center’s headquarters at 741 Central Ave. in Newport.

Brighton Center’s mission is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership.

It serves individuals from infants to older adults across all income levels throughout the eight counties of Northern Kentucky and beyond through 46 distinct services.

Employees benefit from:

• Internal promotion and career path

• Professional development and training

• Generous benefits package

• Paid holidays

• Paid vacation time & sick leave

• Agency child care discount

• Employee recognition program,

• And more.

Bring your resume to the Job Fair.

Click here to view openings.