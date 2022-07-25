Briefs: Middletons honored, Cove directors, backpacks, Alpaca farming, Community Pharmacy















Clyde and Mary Middleton honored

The Clyde and Mary Middleton Memorial Bridge will be dedicated at the Fort Mitchell City Building today, naming the overpass bridge on Dixie Highway over 1-75 in honor of the couple.

Clyde Middleton served 19 years in the Kentucky State Senate representing Boone and Kenton counties and 9 years as Kenton County Judge-Executive. Mary Middleton was a community leader who was named a Kentucky Post Women of the Year, a Cincinnati Enquirer Woman of the Year, and received postmortem the NKU Lincoln Award and the Devou Cup.

Cove elects directors

Cove Federal Credit Union (Cove FCU) announced that Dominic Favia and Chris Ward have been elected to the Board of Directors. Each will serve a three-year term. Brian Drees was also re-elected for a three-year term.

“I am proud to say that through the leadership of dedicated volunteers, Cove remains committed to serving our community and our members,” said newly elected Cove Board of Directors Chairperson Sandy Delaney. “We welcome Dominic and Chris to the Board of Directors.”

The Board of Directors also announced the election of Brian Drees as Vice-Chairperson and Chris Ward as Secretary and Treasurer.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit http://www.covefcu.com or visit Cove at 577 Dudley Road, Edgewood.

Local Verizon retail to host backpack giveaway

The annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from local authorized Verizon retailer, Wireless Zone on North Bend Road in Hebron, will be held on Sunday, July 31.

It’s part of Wireless Zone and its sister company TCC’s national giveaway being held for the tenth time this year.

The store will hand out backpacks full of school supplies to alleviate supply cost dilemmas for families and prepare students for their upcoming school year — while supplies last.



Occurring for a milestone tenth time in 2022, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is taking place at Wireless Zone stores across Kentucky, including in your area on Sunday, July 31 from 1-4 p.m. local time! Local families are invited to visit the Wireless Zone store from 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.

In addition to receiving backpacks, families can also enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

Alpaca farmers in Kentucky

Kentucky alpaca farmers and the alpaca industry add an enriching diversity to Kentucky’s agricultural economy. This month, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Alpaca Association celebrate Kentucky Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month.

“Kentucky’s 4,000 alpacas produce beautiful, soft, cashmere-like fleece,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “I encourage people to visit an alpaca farm to learn about alpacas and their care and to learn about the many and diverse products that can be made from alpaca.”

Kentucky’s agricultural economy benefits from alpaca producers because of their focus on fiber and fiber products, agritourism, and breeding for livestock sales and seedstock. Kentucky has more than 200 alpaca farmers across the Commonwealth with the most alpaca in Shelby County, followed by Warren, Franklin, and Fayette counties.

Recently, the Alpaca Owners Association (AOA) hosted a National Education and Fiber Conference at the Boone County Cooperative Extension in Burlington. The AOA National Fleece Show brought together alpaca owners and fiber enthusiasts from across the country to learn, network, and skill-build. The three-day weekend consisted of a variety of educational seminars from industry experts, discussion-based breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and evening excursions.

Faith Community Pharmacy’s new home

Faith Community Pharmacy has relocated to 601 Washington Avenue, Suite 100, at Water Tower Square in Newport.

The Pharmacy’s mission is to meet at least 80% of clients’ medication needs and keep our clients healthy so that they can better provide for themselves and/or their families.

Faith Community Pharmacy is the only charitable pharmacy in Northern Kentucky providing free medications to uninsured residents in need. Clients must have a referral from their physician and meet predetermined guidelines to enter our program. They moved from their Burlington location to Newport to better accommodate their clients, including being on a TANK route.

Founding and current board member, Monsignor William Cleves explained his personal commitment to the formation of the pharmacy. He told his story of being at a prescription pick-up desk at a local pharmacy. The customer ahead of him asked the pharmacist how many heart pills she could buy for $25.

Monsignor said that experience solidified the need for a charitable pharmacy in Northern Kentucky, a former outreach program offered by St. Vincent de Paul.