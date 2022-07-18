Boone County Public Library plans full event schedule in August for adults, teens, children















The Boone County Public Library offers a wide-ranging calendar of events for all ages in August:

Concerts

Concert at the Park: Elvis Tribute

Saturday, August 6

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Rock-n-roll

In case of rain, concert may be moved to the Main Library. Call the Park’s Rain Out Hotline at 859-334-2283 for

weather updates.

Concert at the Library: The Pedigos

Thursday, August 11

Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Americana, folk, bluegrass

Remember to bring your own chair. Concert may be moved indoors due to weather.

Concert at the Park: Florence Community Band

Saturday, August 13

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Traditional concert band literature, popular & contemporary music

In case of rain, concert may be moved to the Main Library. Call the Park’s Rain Out Hotline at 859-334-2283 for

weather updates.

Adult: Programs

Making Healthy Choices

Tuesday, August 2, 11 a.m.

In-person: Florence Branch

Virtual: Zoom

Discover healthy eating tips using MyPlate through the monthly cooking series presented by the Boone County

Extension Service. Please register.

Plant-Based Nourishment: How Do I Create a Meal Out of THIS?

Tuesday, August 2

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Rosamond Finley, Plant-Based NKY Homemaker, and Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls Food Bus (area’s 1st

vegan food truck), share their passion for the foods available on a plant-based diet and how it could benefit your health and the planet. Please register.

Library Laps

Fridays, August 5 and 19

Hebron Branch, 10 a.m.

Join us for an hour of light walking! Refreshments and snacks provided. Weather permitting. Please register.

Saturday Afternoon Cinema

Saturday, August 6

Florence Branch, 2 p.m.

Retro video classics! Watch and discuss E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Please register.

Legal Aid Clinic

Monday, August 8

Florence Branch, 6 p.m.

Learn about wills, power of attorney, and living wills with Legal Aid of the Bluegrass. Those interested in drafting

these types of documents can make an appointment to do so, free of charge, at a future date. Please register.

Comfort Quilts for the Community

Tuesday, August 9

Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Monday, August 22

Main Library, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sew small quilts for distribution to community organizations. Bring your sewing machine and make new friends.

Co-sponsored by the R.C. Durr YMCA.

Cincinnati Opera: Share the Love Truck

Tuesday, August 9

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

An open-air concert from the bed of a pick-up truck featuring opera, Broadway, and modern hits! Please register. Bring your chair! Concert will be held indoors if there is inclement weather.

Writer’s Group

Tuesday, August 9

Main Library, 7 p.m.

Join local writing enthusiasts to share work. Get feedback, encouragement, and inspiration to write. Email Alisa at asnow@bcpl.org with questions.

T’ai Chi Chih

Thursday, August 11, 11 a.m.

In-person: Florence Branch

Virtual: Zoom

Explore moving meditation: a system of 19 movements and one pose based on restoring the balance of life force energy. Please register.

Experience T’ai Chi

Fridays, August 12 and 26

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Master Greg Fahey, a 6th Degree Black Belt, will teach an easy course in the gentle and low impact martial art.

Spirits of Boone County

Saturday, August 13

Main Library, 11 a.m.

Explore two of Boone County’s most haunted, well-known historical sites, Big Bone Lick State Park and Gaines Tavern with the Tri State Shadow Chasers. Hear about first-hand experiences and learn more about paranormal equipment.

Vets ’N Corvettes Y’all!

Saturday, August 13

Hebron Branch, noon–4 p.m.

Join Corvette enthusiasts for a fun afternoon honoring local area veterans.

• Greater Cincinnati Corvettes displays cars and gives a presentation.

• KY Veterans Hall of Fame hosts an exhibit.

• Black Sheep Veterans Association hosts the Veterans VIP Greeting Tent and displays motorcycles.

• Dreamy Whip will be on-site.

Board Games with Gina

Thursday, August 18

Florence Branch, 3 p.m.

Can you defeat Gina at chess? Probably. Will you have fun doing it? Yes! Snacks and other tabletop games provided.

Zen Garden

Thursday, August 18

Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Searching for some serenity? Join us in creating your very own Zen Garden. Please register.

Houseplant Swap

Saturday, August 20

Scheben Branch, 11 a.m.

Give a plant, take a plant! Do you have a house plant you are willing to trade or cuttings to share? Stop in and find the perfect new plant for your home.

Hoxworth Blood Drive

Tuesday, August 23

Main Library

Noon-2:15 p.m., 3:30-6 p.m.

One blood donation can save up to three lives! Visit hoxworth.org/groups/bcpl or call (513) 451-0910 to schedule an appointment.

Diamond Art Group

Tuesday, August 23

Scheben Branch, 12:30 p.m.

A combination of cross-stitch and paint by numbers, this art form uses diamonds to create a sparkly painting. Create a small diamond painting or bring your own to work on. Please register.

Piecemakers Sit and Sew

Wednesday, August 24

Scheben Branch, 9 a.m.

Get together to work on projects and share ideas.

End-of-Summer Job Fair

Thursday, August 25

Main Library, 10 a.m.-noon

Update your resume and make plans to attend the End-of-Summer Job Fair, offering career opportunities in multiple industries. Contact the Kentucky Career Center with questions at 859-372-8440 or nkcareercenter.org.

Big Bone Lick and the Underground Railroad

Thursday, August 25

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Big Bone Lick’s location on the Ohio River placed it at the center of conflict between slaveholders and abolitionists in the years leading up to the Civil War. Learn about the history of the Underground Railroad and Big Bone Lick.

Adult: Book Groups

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, August 11

Main Library, 10 a.m.

Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano

Read suspense, mystery and true crime.

Leader Teresa Sayers: tsayers@bcpl.org

Chick Picks

Thursday, August 18

Main Library, 10 a.m.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Women of all ages read a mix of genres.

Leader Karen Helmle: khelmle@bcpl.org

Chapter and Verse

Tuesday, August 9

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot Read everything fiction to biographies.

Leader Shaun Powell: spowell@bcpl.org

Real Men Read

Wednesday, August 17

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Discuss your latest good book!

Leader John Purdy: jpurdy@bcpl.org

Best of the Best

Thursday, August 4

Florence Branch, 3 p.m.

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Read and discuss bestselling novels.

Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

Monday 4 Mystery

Monday, August 22

Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.

The Innocent by David Baldacci Explore mystery and suspense novels.

Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

Book Chatter

Thursday, August 25

Walton Branch, 9 a.m.

Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Discuss novels in a cozy small group.

Leader Sharon Franklin: sfranklin@bcpl.org

All Things Jane

Monday, August 8

Walton Branch, 6 p.m.

A book and movie group for admirers of the 19th century author, Jane Austin. Please register.

Tween/Teen: Programs

Print & Paint (M/H)

Thursdays, August 4 and 18

Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.

Print and paint something epic! Use our resin 3D printer to print detailed miniatures for D&D, figurines, and more! Preprinted figurines will be available for painting. Please register.

Dungeons and Dragons (M/H)

Fridays, August 12 and 26

Scheben Branch, 4-5:30 p.m.

Play D&D 5th Edition! We have characters ready for you or you can bring your own. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org. Please register.

Geek Out (M/H)

Tuesday, August 16

Main Library, 4 p.m.

Looking for somewhere to geek out? Play board games, card games, watch anime, and talk about everything

fandom related! Please register.

Teen Anime Club (M/H)

Wednesday, August 24

Hebron Branch, 5 p.m.

Share your love of anime! Watch with us, read manga, and practice drawing. Please register.

Children: Programs

EXHIBIT: Measurement Rules

Through August 28

Main Library, During open hours

Measurement Rules is an interactive exhibit that explores some nonstandard ways of measurement such as balancing scales, odometers, calipers, 3-D imaging and counting “Mississippis”. Check out the Height Wall, Giant Tape Measure, Ball Stopwatch, Bead Table, Chicken Scale and so much more! Exhibit created by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Library Play Date (birth-5 years)

Tuesdays, August 2, 9 and 16

Hebron Branch, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Thursdays, August 4, 11 and 18

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Enjoy social time with other parents and caregivers while your child explores our toys and activities. Please register.

PB&J: Steel Drum Summer (family)

Wednesday, August 3

Hebron Branch, 11 a.m.

Learn the science of sound, dance some calypso, and take a trip “under the sea” with the steel drums! Please register.

National Watermelon Day (family)

Wednesday, August 3

Main Library, 7 p.m.

Celebrate National Watermelon Day in the best possible way—eating watermelon, listening to funny stories, and seeing who can spit a seed the farthest! Please register.

Storytime in the Park (2-5 years)

• Thursday, August 4, 10 a.m., Central Park and Arboretum, Shelter 2

• Thursday, August 11, 10 a.m., England-Idlewild Park, Shelter 1

• Thursday, August 18, 10 a.m., Walton Community Park, Shelter 2

• Thursday, August 25, 10 a.m., Boone Woods Park, Shelter 3

Bring a blanket and beat the heat with great stories and a cool take-home activity at a different park each week!

Cincinnati Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night (family)

Thursday, August 4

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Wild West meets Shakespeare in this comedy set in 1850s San Francisco. Cosponsored by BCPL and Boone County Parks. In case of rain, program may be moved to the Main Library. Call the Park’s Rain Out Hotline at 859-334-2283 for weather updates.

Sensory Storytime (family)

Friday, August 5

Scheben Branch, 11 a.m.

Sensory Storytime is designed for children with sensory processing sensitivities. Please register. This storytime will be participating in a research study through the University of Kentucky. UK will be filming this storytime for research purposes only. For more information about the study, please visit the event posting on our website.

Itty Bitty Playtime (birth-2 years)

Saturday, August 6

Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.

Bring your baby for play opportunities with stations designed for baby development. Learn popular baby signs from an ASL interpreter. Please register.

Artsmart: Georges Seurat (grades K-5)

Monday, August 8

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Hundreds of tiny dots can make a masterpiece! Learn how artists made this happen using Pointillism. Make art with paint and Q-tips! Please register.

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesdays, August 9 and 23

Florence Branch, 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning. Please register.

Cincinnati Opera: Share the Love Truck (Everyone)

Tuesday, August 9

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

An open-air concert from the bed of a pick-up truck featuring opera, Broadway, and modern hits! Please register. Bring your chair! Concert will be held indoors if there is inclement weather.

GLOW Back to School (family)

Thursday, August 11

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Turn the lights off on summer and shine into the new school year with glowtastic games, a black light dance party, and glow-in-the-dark slime! Please register.

Paws to Read (grades K-5)

Saturday, August 13

Scheben Branch, 11 a.m.

Practice your reading with a certified therapy dog. Please register.

Pokémon Game Night (grades K-5)

Monday, August 15

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Bring your cards or gaming device to battle players of all levels. No trading. Library deck available. Please register.

Storytime at the Boone County Nature Center (2-5 years)

Tuesday, August 16

Boone County Nature Center Main Shelter, 10-11:30 a.m.

Hop like a frog and wiggle like a worm as we explore the world around us through books and rhymes followed by an outdoor nature walk!

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

• Tuesday, August 16, Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

• Sunday, August 28, Main Library, 2 p.m.

Practice your reading with a certified therapy dog. Please register.

Storytime in the Children’s Garden (2-5 years)

Wednesday, August 17

Central Park and Arboretum Amphitheater Next to Shelter 1, 10 a.m.

Bring a blanket for a special storytime.

Bedtime Stories (family)

Monday, August 22

Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Snuggle up in your jammies for our favorite sleepy stories to wind down your day! Please register.

Princess Party (4-7 years)

Saturday, August 27

Florence Branch, 2 or 3 p.m.

Dress in your best for stories and more with your favorite princesses, and a special appearance by someone who lives in a magical casita! Please register.

Read with the Florence Y’alls! (family)

Monday, August 29

Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Batter up for this reading event featuring players from the Florence Y’alls! Please register.