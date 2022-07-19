BLINK Executive Director Justin Brookhart to discuss show’s return during Aug. 16 Eggs ‘N Issues















Justin Brookhart, Executive Director of BLINK, joins the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) during Eggs ‘N Issues: BLINK Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 16, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

The nation’s largest light, art and projection mapping experience is returning to the region for its third year this October 13-16. Guests are invited to join the NKY Chamber and Brookhart for a preview of what to expect from this year’s event, the impact it will have on the Northern Kentucky metro and how residents can fully engage and enjoy the attractions.

“As one of the largest events in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, BLINK will bring more than a million people – locals and visitors – to experience four nights of outdoor art and light installations,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Justin Brookhart will shed light on this year’s plans and how it will impact all of us in the business community, including how an event of this magnitude can be used as an opportunity for employee engagement and talent attraction/retention.”

Brookhart moved to Cincinnati earlier this year from Austin, Texas, and has more than 15 years of experience in private sector and nonprofit leadership in the arts and culture space. He previously worked as vice president of operations for Mondo, chief operating officer of Renegade Craft and vice president of operations for the Better Business Bureau of Central Texas. During Eggs ‘N Issues, Brookhart will also discuss why he chose to relocate to the region and take the helm of BLINK event planning.

Eggs ‘N Issues: BLINK Cincinnati will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

