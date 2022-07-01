Beyond the Curb: Season 3 of River City living kicks off with homes in Covington and Newport















The popular video home tour series, Beyond the Curb: River City Living, began in 2020 as a pandemic pivot from the Catalytic Fund’s in-person urban living tours.

The first two episodes of Season 3 have been released, highlighting a Covington renovation in the historic Licking Riverside neighborhood and an 1889 home in Newport’s East Row.

The season’s first episode highlights the transformation of the big house on the corner of 7th and Greenup Streets in Covington. This project was watched by many curious residents.

Orleans Development reimagined the property, changing it from two townhomes to four condos, one pair with two stories on the first and second levels and two more units on the third floor.

In the episode, viewers will see original details, like the entryway inglenook, stained glass windows and fireplaces with carved mantels. The antique wood contrasts with the white walls and clean lines of the comfortable furnishings and bold art, creating an attractive, livable blend of old and new.

The second episode of the season, “East Side Surprise,” gives viewers a peek inside a home in Newport’s East Row neighborhood. The owners have made some updates during the 11 years they have owned the house, including a complete renovation of the third floor, creating a master suite with new elements that look original.

The surprise referenced in the episode title is in the backyard and viewers will enjoy hearing the story behind it.

Jill Morenz, host of the series, is pleased to be producing a third season. She explains a new segment in the Season 3 episodes, “We wanted to highlight some of the cool restaurants, coffee shops and parks in the river cities, so we added brief visits to favorite hangouts suggested by the property owners.”

Viewers can watch all of the Season 1 and 2 episodes at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

New Season 3 episodes come out every Friday.

The Catalytic Fund is a private sector, not-for-profit organization provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.