Beyond the Curb: River City Living offers tour of Michael Burns’ unique double house in Ludlow















By Jill Morenz

In the 1880’s, Ludlow resident Michael Burns built houses for all his children, including a double house for his twins, which is the focus of this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living.

Currently, one half of this house is undergoing renovations, while the other half has been completely redone. This situation gives viewers the chance to see both the “before” and “after” in the same property.

The finished side of the house has been opened up to create a light and airy first floor, where the kitchen and dining room flow into the living space. The original oak floors tie it all together, blending beautifully with new grey kitchen cabinets and a touch of exposed brick.

On the second floor, one of the bedrooms has become an art studio and another is now a kitchenette-utility room with laundry and a full bath.

The third floor is a large play space, perfect for games, projects and story time.

The owner’s parents have purchased the other side of the double house and are in the early stages of remodeling.

In this house, dramatic improvements are truly just around the corner.

The entire Beyond the Curb: River City Living series can be found at www.BeyondtheCurb.org. New episodes come out each week.