Beyond the Curb: River City Living offers tour of a ‘modern masterpiece’ on Dayton hillside















By Jill Morenz

Catalytic Fund

As Pat Goetz explains in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, she and her

husband, architect Lynn Adam, wanted to build a home “on an acre of land in downtown Cincinnati.”

Since that wasn’t an option, they started looking at the river cities and fell in love with a hillside in Dayton, Kentucky.

They spent time on their new hill, sitting around a campfire discussing how to orient the house that Lynn was designing. Then they called in the bulldozers.

After carving out a space for the house and backyard, Lynn arranged for 26 cement trucks to pour the 12’ deep retaining walls that form the foundation of their home.

Six years after buying the land, their modern masterpiece was complete.

Inside, Lynn’s clever window placement captures the stunning treetop views, along with

enough daylight to fill the rooms. No electric lights are necessary, even in the winter. The light

becomes an element of the home’s structure, just like the concrete counters and wood floors.

The couple has become deeply connected to the Dayton community, but loves the rural feel of their property, where deer and even wild turkeys are frequent visitors.

The serene rooms and treetop views combine with birdsong and the trickling water of the pool and fountain to create the perfect retreat, just a few miles away from downtown Cincinnati.

The entire River City Living series can be found at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours, with new episodes released on Fridays.

