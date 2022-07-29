Beyond the Curb: Newport apartment offers European flair, killer views for great River City Living















By Jill Morenz

The Catalytic Fund

The apartment house featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living has been part of Newport since the 1840s. When the current owner bought it, she moved into a small apartment on the first floor, with her eye on the third-floor attic space.

She began renovating the top two floors by chipping plaster away from the brick, a slow, dusty job. Then the fun began. After lots of research and sketching, she began to put together her dream home.

Her favorite room in the apartment is the bedroom, a large, high-ceiling space that feels like it should be located in Paris. The paint on the window frames has a patina that adds to the old world feel but the metal air duct on the opposite wall provides a modern edge.

The few steps up from her bedroom lead her to the roof deck, which was approved by the city before the neighborhood received the Local Historic District designation. From there, you can see 360 degrees over the chimneys and slate roofs of Newport, all the way to downtown Cincinnati.

All her visitors agree: the quirky, European-inspired charm of this apartment and its views are well worth the climb.

Watch all episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours. New episodes come out on Fridays.

