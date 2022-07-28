Better Business Bureau seeking nominations for 2022 Spark Awards; deadline to enter Aug. 7















The BBB Spark Awards celebrates exceptional new businesses, startup founders, and young entrepreneurs.

If your business is in one of these categories, submit an application to Sparkcincy.org before the midnight, Sunday, August 7 deadline.

BBB recognizes small, new businesses run by young entrepreneurs are critical to the success of a community. They add character, culture, and an exciting vibe to the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

“Having the designation of a Spark Award winner spotlights the exciting businesses that are calling our region home,” said Jocile Ehrlich, president and CEO of BBB Cincinnati. “We’re really excited to welcome them in and see who will be in this year’s class.”

Out of the eight finalists in 2021, Black Bull Capital Capital Partners, Cover 3 Marketing, and Person to Person Home Health Care were named winners and recognized at the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics—Greater Cincinnati’s premier ethics-centered awards program.

BBB of Cincinnati