Aviatra Accelerators announces six female entrepreneurs selected for 2022 Launch class















Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has announced its 2022 Launch class.

The class consists of six female entrepreneurs who have been accepted into the 10-week, 30-hour program designed specifically for newer, revenue-positive businesses – those in business for between one and three years who are seeking to take their business to the next level.

At the end of the 10-week program, the six female entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to compete for $10,000 in funding in Aviatra’s Flight-Night pitch competition on September 7 at Northern Kentucky University’s George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium in Griffin Hall.

The 2022 Launch Class roster includes a wide array of business concepts:

• Molly Hoying, owner of Vale Technologies, LLC that takes CO2 from natural gas and converts it to a recoverable fuel, • Ann Johnston, owner of Hyde Forty-Seven, a line of patent-pending interchangeable jewelry, • Helen On and Julie Rowland, business partners of The Nail Salon Network, creators of an app written in Vietnamese for 60,000 Vietnamese independent nail salon owners to bring overall efficiencies to their businesses and increase profits, • Abbi Rettig, owner of Tickety-Boo Treats, manufacturer of allergen-friendly desserts to people with dietary restrictions, • Christina Kidwell, owner of Local Studio 325, a market for locally made goods, workshops, day camps and classes for children.

“Launch is stringent and covers everything from business funding to branding and PR to hiring, team building, pricing and cash flow. Launch has been integral in helping hundreds of local women-owned businesses strategically grow,” said Nancy Aichholz, President/CEO of Aviatra Accelerators.

The winners of the 2021 Flight Night pitch competition were Emily Bruns and Sofia Mimendi of Aclipse Campervans and Dominique Khoury of Looqma. Both companies have seen significant business growth since exiting Aviatra’s Launch program.

The six 2022 Launch business owners will create a business plan with a three-year financial projection, validated by the U.S. Small Business Administration, work with an assigned mentor and participate in networking and coaching during the 10-week program held at the NKU Collaborative in Covington.

For more information about Launch, visit aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra offers two other programs; EXPLORE, an early-stage ideation and business validation program and GROW is ongoing sustainability programming. Aviatra also offers a digital, online platform of curriculum called Aviatra365.

Aviatra Accelerators