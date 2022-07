Asbury United Methodist Church will be hosting a water day for children ages 4 and up on July 23 from noon-3 p.m..

Parents need to be sure to put sunscreen on their children and have them in clothes that are okay to get wet.

The church is located at 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, and everyone is welcome.

Find the church on Facebook or contact Alyssa at (516) 306-6364 with any questions.