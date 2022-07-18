Applications for Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Crafted marketing program open through August 15















The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting applications for the Kentucky Crafted arts marketing program through Aug. 15. Kentucky Crafted provides assistance to visual and craft artists through networking, promotional and sales opportunities and business training.

“Kentucky Crafted artists enjoy more than just the right to use the Kentucky Crafted brand on their work,” said Dave Blevins, arts marketing director for the arts council. “Many artists have broadened the reach of their personal brands through the recognition that comes with being a Kentucky Crafted artist.”

Kentucky Crafted is a symbol of artistic excellence in the Commonwealth. Artists in the program have been adjudicated by an independent panel of professional artists and leaders within the arts and craft community. Among many other benefits and privileges, Kentucky Crafted artists become eligible to exhibit at the annual Kentucky Crafted Market.

Being a member of Kentucky Crafted has been beneficial for artist Addison Williams of Jenkins.

Williams, a photographer, has been an artist for 10 years. He applied to Kentucky Crafted in 2020 at the suggestion of Mark Johnson of Art Inc. and ArtHouse Kentucky in Lexington, where Williams has several pieces on exhibit.

“I wanted to get more exposure and have more opportunities as an artist, and Mark said that jurying into Kentucky Crafted would be a good way to do that,” Williams said.

Being in Kentucky Crafted has validated his own work as an artist, Williams said.

“I’ve had plenty of people I know locally say they like my artwork, but to be recognized on a larger scale and be juried into a reputable program like Kentucky Crafted gives me a little more confidence and it also lets people know there’s a certain standard of quality to my work.”

In addition to exhibiting at The Kentucky Crafted Market, artists are eligible to apply for consultancies from the Kentucky Peer Advisory Network (KPAN). Artists may also use the Kentucky Crafted logo, will be included in the online directory of artists and can take advantage of cooperative advertising and exhibit opportunities.

Kentucky Arts Council