Amy London takes break from the NYC stage for an evening of classic jazz during Music@BCM Thursday















Born and raised in Cincinnati, Amy London is known and loved in New York City jazz and Broadway circles for her effortless sound, impeccable musicianship, and depth of emotion.

Join Behringer-Crawford Museum as she takes a break from her busy New York schedule for an evening of jazz from the great American songbook at Music@BCM in Devou Park, Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Joined by friends Steve Schmidt; piano, Justin Dawson; bass, Steve Williams; drums and Ron Horton; trumpet/flugelhorn, this quintet of world-class performers presents songbook classics of Mark Murphy, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross.

Drawn to its juggling harmonies, London learned to read music and write charts at an early age, studying jazz under Milt Weiner, former music director of WLW radio and coach to legendary local singers Doris Day and Rosemary Clooney. At the age of 22, she moved to New York City, where she began a seasoned career releasing critically-acclaimed CDs with top jazz musicians, performing as lead singer in the Tony award-winning Broadway hit City of Angels, more than 25 years of performing at New York’s top rooms and more. After leading vocal jazz workshops as an educator both nationally and internationally, she currently directs her own vocal jazz camps.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12.

Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons.

Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

August 25: Blue Eighty

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum