Advanced Handling Systems celebrates grand opening of newly renovated Erlanger Innovation Lab















Advanced Handling Systems LLC, a Hy-Tek Material Handling company and leader in full-service integration of automated fulfillment and distribution products, held the grand opening of its newly renovated innovation space in Erlanger Wednesday. The innovation lab is a catalyst for 35 new, high-wage jobs with a more than $500,000 investment.

“AHS is an excellent addition to the growing supply chain cluster in Northern Kentucky,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Congratulations to the company on the grand opening of its innovation lab. We’re thrilled they have a space to demonstrate their high-tech material handling and robotic systems.”

The 20,000-square-foot AHS Innovation Lab on 351 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger features robotic technology for distribution and fulfillment centers in its demonstration facility – highlighting the company’s latest innovative solutions. Together, Hy-Tek and AHS integrate warehouse robotic systems such as autonomous mobile robots and collaborative robotic arms. To date, the company has filled 35 positions with plans to continue hiring efforts throughout the remainder of 2022. Yesterday’s event was held in tandem with the Package Fulfillment, Logistics and Delivery Expo being hosted in Cincinnati.

“With Hy-Tek’s acquisition of AHS, we are thrilled to be a part of Kentucky’s techno-focused growth,” said Dave Tavel Sr., vice president of sales at AHS. “We’ve observed the increased activity of robotic training in the easternmost part of the state. The environment in Northern Kentucky and the growth in logistics led us to locate our innovation lab near our corporate office. The future of our industry will rely on the emerging technologies that we integrate, test and evaluate within our lab. We will continuously review new and better ways to solve our customers’ challenges. It’s an exciting time for our industry, and we are thrilled to call Kentucky home.”

Established in 1967, AHS works with customers within the material handling sector to assess needs for and implement automated technology across industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, food and beverage and wholesale operations. Earlier this year, AHS was acquired by Hy-Tek Holdings, a material handling automation integrator that maintains a separate facility in Hebron. Hy-Tek, founded in 1963, is based in Columbus, Ohio, and employs 550 people across 10 U.S. locations. Hy-Tek has acquired Johnson Stephens Consulting, World Source, Fascor, BP Controls and, most recently, AHS.

“Hy-Tek/AHS is the only systems integrator in North America to integrate robotics offerings from Exotec and Caja robotics systems,” said Donnie Johnson, president of integrated systems at Hy-Tek. “Robotics are growing rapidly in the e-commerce and distribution areas in our business sector. Hy-Tek can offer end-to-end solutions for our valued customer base. Our clients prefer working with Hy-Tek/AHS due to our broad product offering and comprehensive design-build capabilities.”

The newly renovated innovation lab builds on Kentucky’s thriving logistics and distribution sector. Since the start of the Beshear administration, companies within the sector announced more than 5,600 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across more than 90 facility expansion and new-location projects with $605 million in private-sector investment in the Commonwealth.

“As we work toward building an economy that works for all Kentuckians, high-tech job opportunities will play an increased role in those efforts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This investment by AHS and Hy-Tek is creating quality jobs in Northern Kentucky and supporting distribution and logistics growth, which is one of our state’s thriving key industries. Thank you to the company leaders for their commitment to the Commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what’s next for AHS and Hy-Tek in Kentucky.”

To learn more about AHS, visit AHS1.com.

For more information on Hy-Tek and details on its other acquisitions, visit Hy-Tek.com.

Governor’s Office