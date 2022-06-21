Tri-Ed’s Lee Crume to be featured speaker at NKY Young Professionals June 29 Lunchtime Leader Chat















The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) have announced Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, as the featured speaker for the next Lunchtime Leader Chat.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm located at 810 Wrights Summit Parkway, Suite 300 in Ft. Wright. Crume will discuss his career journey, the role Tri-ED plays in the community and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for young professionals to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights and personal mantras.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED is an economic development company that works to attract, retain and grow businesses in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. Under Crume’s leadership, Tri-ED launched Build + Elevate NKY, a five-year economic growth plan in February 2022. The Build + Elevate NKY plan encompasses four key strategies that include data informed decision-making, workforce solutions, targeted business growth and activating the Northern Kentucky Port Authority. These initiatives aim to provide opportunity and prosperity for all Northern Kentuckians.

“The Lunchtime Leader Chat is an excellent opportunity for our young professionals to come together with their peers and hear from an impactful leader in the region and enhance their professional development,” said Christie Rogers, Director of NKYP and Special Events. “This will be a valuable session where our YPs will get to hear from Lee Crume about his career journey, his experience leading the team at Tri-ED and other beneficial lessons and industry insights that have molded him into the leader he is today.”

As part of the NKY Chamber, the NKYP program focuses on three goals: (1) Expanding young professionals’ career and social networks; (2) Connecting young professionals with quality programs/events supporting growth and development; and (3) Engaging young professionals in the community with a goal to make a difference in their companies and the region.

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leadership Chat is free to attend for young professionals with an active NKYP Event Pass. The cost for attendees without an Event Pass is $25 for NKY Chamber members or $35 for future members. Registration is required and available online at www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce