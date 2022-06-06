Today is Point/Arc Day in Covington, celebrating the actual 50th anniversary of its founding















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

It’s Golden.

Today is the 50th birthday for The Point/Arc – the Golden Anniversary.

Covington Mayor, Joseph U. Meyer, has proclaimed the day – Point/Arc Day in the city.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“It’s wonderful that our city recognizes the work we’ve done all these years,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of the non-profit organization. “We hope that our neighbors and friends celebrate the day with us.”

Today, The Point/Arc has evolved into a holistic agency, with a wide range of around-the-clock programs.

The Point/Arc now serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services. The Point/Arc is always looking for new ways to fill in the service gaps and to integrate individuals with I/DD in the community to reach their fullest potential.

“We have a wonderful story to tell,” Gerding says, “and we love sharing it within the community as well as the tristate.”