Tim Grayson named principal of Newport High School, bringing 30 years experience to the job















Tim Grayson – who through his three decades in education has spent time as a teacher, principal and administrator – has been named principal of Newport High School.

Grayson succeeds Mike Hunter, who last month was named athletic director of the Newport Independent Schools.

“I am excited to have Tim take over as the principal of Newport High School,” said Newport Independent School Superintendent Tony Watts. “Tim has many years of experience, and he has been a principal in Newport. We had some good applicants for the position, and we thought Tim would be the best person for the job because of his experience. I look forward to working with him to continue the work at the high school.”

“I am honored to be the next principal at Newport High School and look forward to building positive relationships with our teachers, students and their families,” Grayson said.

Grayson is completing his 30th year in public education. He most recently served in an administrative role as director of facilities and transportation and safe schools for the Newport Independent Schools.

“One of the reasons I’m returning to the principal role is that I miss the interaction with students and teachers,” Grayson said. “Also, my past experiences in conjunction with my time at the Central Office have given me a different perspective on the needs of our students and teachers.”

Grayson said among his primary areas of focus will be improving the culture and climate at Newport High School and implementing a focused Response to Intervention (RTI) program, a collaborative, systematic approach for identifying and addressing student needs.

“Also, it is essential that we retain and recruit quality teachers that will continue to improve academic achievement,” he said.

A native of Lewis County, Grayson holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Northern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Morehead State University. His previous positions include:

• Principal at Grant County Middle School.

• Administrative positions with the Dayton Independent Schools, Dayton High School, and Bracken County Middle School.

• Teaching history, world civilizations, social studies and Advanced Placement European History at Mason County High School, Mason County Middle School, Lewis County High School and Lewis County Middle School.

“My philosophy on education is very straight forward,” Grayson said, “every student, every day, no excuses. It is our responsibility as educators, to prepare students toward reaching their full academic potential in a safe & healthy environment.”