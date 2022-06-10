Thomas More University to offer esports in Saints intercollegiate athletics program in the coming year















Thomas More University will launch esports, which joins the Saints intercollegiate athletics programs during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The program will be part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE).

Esports encompasses competitive, organized video gaming, which has emerged in recent years as one of the world’s most booming business ecosystems. While professional esport leagues have been popular for several years, the collegiate space is emerging as a new and vibrant platform for gamers. Thomas More esport athletes will put strategy skills to work, competing in game titles such as League of Nations, Rocket League, and Super Smash Brothers.

“Introducing esports adds a new dimension to the student experience as we seek to offer a sport closely tied to technology,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D.

“The addition of esports enables the University to offer a new and exciting opportunity for our students who are interested in competing outside of traditional sports. As gaming technology continues to evolve, this experience will allow our students to develop new skills and the ability to integrate their liberal arts education into professional opportunities that exist today and those that have not yet been created.”

Thomas More expects the program’s inaugural year to attract 15 to 25 students, with the potential to grow to around 50 participants.

These student athletes will compete against other colleges and universities as part of an intercollegiate esporting team, while also receiving a high-quality liberal arts education.



Thomas More Athletic Director, Terry Connor, looks forward to adding esports to the University’s roster of athletic programs, “I am excited to see Thomas More expanding its athletic offerings and giving even more students the opportunity to participate in intercollegiate sports through introducing the esports program.” Currently, over 700 Thomas More students compete in more than 28 varsity sports programs.

