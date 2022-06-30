The Turkeys bring their brand of re-invented rock ‘n’ roll to Behringer-Crawford’s Music@BCM tonight















The bald eagle may be our national bird, but Covington’s favorite bird/ band of choice just might be The Turkeys. Expanding musical boundaries, while fusing genres, these acoustic-minded artists are an essential part of the Covington folk music scene.

The group includes Chris Cusentino, guitar/vocals; Kyle Knapp, guitar/vocals; Brad Meinerding, lead guitar/vocals; Harold Kennedy, guitar/vocals; Brian Aylor, drums and Mike Barrett, bass.

According to the band’s bio, “The Turkeys move seamlessly through traditional bluegrass, rock and classic country genres – all featuring smoking guitar solos and pristine, three-part harmony.”

Influenced by late 1960s groups like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Grateful Dead, among others, The Turkeys have produced two albums of original music and one of covers, and in 2007 received the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for best country album for “Every Night’s the Same.”

The 2022 Music@BCM concert series is dedicated in memory and honor of our friend and BCM Trustee, Gary Johnston who passed away unexpectedly this year.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12.

Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons.

Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

July 7: Blue Eighty

July 14: Burning Caravan

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

From Behringer-Crawford Museum