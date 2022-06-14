The Carnegie offers Into the Woods, to kick off new Summer Theater Series starting June 18















It’s got songs from one of the world’s best-known composers, beloved characters across multiple tales… And now, it’s coming to The Carnegie.

Get ready to journey INTO THE WOODS starting in June and running through late August.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and story and dialogue by James Lapine, INTO THE WOODS centers on the tale of a baker and his wife who must eliminate a witch’s curse in order to bear a child. Journeying into the woods, they encounter a cast of colorful characters including Jack (with his beanstalk), Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and of course, the Wolf.

What happens when familiar characters find themselves in unfamiliar circumstances against the backdrop of the dark woods? A journey that will help them find out if what they’ve always wished for is what they truly want…

The Carnegie’s production of INTO THE WOODS features everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless – and relevant – piece. Fans of the three-time Tony Award-winning production will likely recognize many of its vibrant musical numbers such as “Giants in the Sky,” “No One is Alone” and “Children will Listen.”

“INTO THE WOODS is a perfect production to take the stage of The Carnegie this summer,” said The Carnegie’s Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino. “With its classic characters, nuanced storytelling and vibrant musical numbers, the story is as grand and bombastic as it is heartfelt.”

INTO THE WOODS joins The Carnegie’s productions of RENT and GEORGE REMUS as part of The Carnegie’s 2022-23 Summer Season in repertory format.

Performances of each production will be offered at specific times throughout the summer to allow guests multiple opportunities to see each show. The 22-23 season will conclude with the family-friendly production of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN in January.

The Carnegie will host eight performances of INTO THE WOODS on the following dates and times:

• Saturday, June 18, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 19, 3 p.m.

• Friday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 31, 3 p.m.

• Thursday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, August 27, 7:30 p.m.

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes. Not suitable for young children.

INTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.