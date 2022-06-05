St. Elizabeth to observe National Cancer Survivors Day Monday, host events throughout June















Cancer in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area affects thousands each year, with an estimated 30,000 Kentuckians, 73,000 Ohioans, and 39,000 Hoosiers facing a cancer diagnosis in 2022 — numbers far above the national average. While the numbers are staggering, thanks to education, awareness, medical advances, and an emphasis on prevention and screening, more and more people are surviving every day.

On Monday, June 6, St. Elizabeth Healthcare will observe National Cancer Survivors Day (June 5) by honoring cancer survivors and their supporters. The annual event of solidarity with cancer survivors around the world raises awareness of the ongoing challenges they face and – most importantly – celebrates their lives.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will host events all month honoring the courage, strength, and resiliency of those affected by cancer, including:

• Weekly classes on aromatherapy, yoga, healthy cooking, and art therapy. • Giveaways on June 6 for survivors — including ribbon pins, buttons, flower seeds, bracelets, and cookies. In addition, a beautiful quilt has been donated and entries will be received throughout the day for one survivor. • Festive banners and ribbons displayed throughout the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center.

Thanks to major advances in cancer prevention, early detection, and targeted treatments, many patients are living longer with cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there are more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide. “Everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer,” says Dwinelva Z. Zackery, Director of Integrative Oncology for St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Cancer survivors face many ongoing challenges. “Each day, our oncology teams work to improve cancer care, help reduce the incidence of cancer and guide patients through survivorship,” says Zackery. “We’re right here to help as survivors navigate their journey.”

St. Elizabeth offers survivorship planning to all patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Visit stelizabeth.com/mycancer to learn more.

