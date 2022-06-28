St. E Edgewood receives American College of Cardiology platinum award for heart attack care















For the fifth consecutive year, St. Elizabeth Edgewood has received the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

This award recognizes St. Elizabeth at the highest level for heart attack care and distinguishes St. Elizabeth as the only hospital in the Tristate to achieve this prestigious honor.

“Our participation in this registry creates an environment where data drives improvement in patient care, and it also documents that our performance is second to none,” says Dr. D.P. Suresh, Executive Medical Director of the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth.

“This is a team award, including providers, nurses, techs and other supporting staff from the Emergency Department, Cardiac Cath Lab, Nursing, community emergency providers and other departments. Everyone contributes to our success in caring for heart attack patients. This translates to lives saved.”

Only 240 hospitals nationwide received this highest-level honor. St. Elizabeth Edgewood has earned this recognition annually since 2018.

Learn more about expert heart attack care at St. Elizabeth.