Special Olympics Kentucky’s team takes part in opening ceremonies of the USA Games at Orlando

Special Olympics Kentucky’s team took part in the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics USA Games at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Sunday in anticipation of the start of the competitions Monday.

The following video is Courtesy of ESPEN.

Let the games begin!

https://www.dropbox.com/s/sswhqp7qzkezwku/SO22_Kentucky_Delegation_2VNR.mov?dl=0

In the walk-in video were: Kentucky State Police Sgt. Barrett Brewer of Shelbyville; United Partner Dennis Gaines and Golf Wake Mullins of Lexington, Track athletes Michaela Hickerson, Louisville; Trever Yates, Shepherdsville, Caitlin Roy, Finchville; Bocce athlete, Amy Butler, Almo; swimmer Megan McCormick, Lexington; Gymnasts Lee Dockins, Russellville; Rachael Connor, Versailles and Alya White, Lexington, and Gymnastics Coach Mary Fenrenback, Versailles.

After the ceremonies, the Team Kentucky went to the Amway Center where they were treated to lunch, wecolmed to Orlando by Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosely and treated to a surprise visit by members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Here are photos from an exciting day for Special Olympics Team Kentucky: