Skanska to manage construction of St. Elizabeth’s $30 million cancer center in Greendale, Indiana















The Southwest Ohio office of Skanska USA has been selected to manage the construction of a $30 million cancer center that St. Elizabeth Healthcare plans to build in Greendale, Indiana.

The three-story, 66,000 square-foot center is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

“We are honored that St. Elizabeth Healthcare selected us for a project that will transform the delivery of cancer treatment, prevention and research in Dearborn County and throughout Southeastern Indiana,” said Chris Hopper, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Skanska USA Building.

Skanska is partnering on the project with Maxwell Construction, which is based in Greendale.

“Maxwell is truly blessed to be partnering with a world-class organization in Skanska on a world-class cancer facility in our own backyard,” said Maxwell President Jeff Lyness. “Maxwell has been involved in many projects throughout Southeastern Indiana and we are excited to be partnering with Skanska to complete another vital construction project in our region. We appreciate the opportunity St. E’s has provided the Skanska-Maxwell team in trusting us to complete their newest cancer center and are excited to begin construction on this Southeastern Indiana Gateway Project.”

The Cancer Center will offer many state-of-the-art technologies, including on-site radiation oncology to treat a broad range of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, and colon cancers. Highly precise radiation oncology services will be integrated with current treatment plans, such as infusion services.

Features of the center will include:

• Precision medicine and genomic health, utilizing cutting-edge science and technology to assure delivery of the right medicine, at the right dose, at the right time. • Increased education, screening, and prevention services to help identify cancers sooner and save more lives. • The most advanced technology to catch cancer earlier so it can be diagnosed at an earlier stage and increase survival rates. • Multidisciplinary oncology expertise, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, oncology surgeons, specialized nurse navigators, research nurses, licensed genetic counselors, precision medicine, prevention clinics, integrative oncology, clinical research, and survivorship support – all housed in one centralized location for increased access and patient convenience.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to leading the communities we serve to become the healthiest in America,” said Chris Carle, President and CEO St. Elizabeth Provider Network/Business Health Services and Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Dearborn. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and in the state of Indiana, with Indiana ranking seventh in the nation for cancer death rate. To address this staggering statistic, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is committed to expanding our nationally recognized cancer care program to Southeastern Indiana.”

Skanska