Simon Kenton’s Madiline Strain elected Kentucky FFA Northern Kentucky Region State Vice President















Madiline Strain was elected to serve as the 2022-2023 Kentucky FFA Northern Kentucky Region State Vice President.

She is a member of the Simon Kenton FFA chapter where her advisor is Kearsten Connelly. Strain is the daughter of Mark Strain of Independence.

Strain was one of 23 candidates who ran for State Officer from across the Commonwealth. She completed an application and online interview process. She was selected by a Nominating Committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and elected unanimously by the delegate body.

State FFA Officers commit to a year of service to the organization. State Officers complete extensive training following their election. They travel several thousand miles representing the State Association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings, and various other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 94th State FFA Convention which will be held June 6-8, 2023 in Lexington.

Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 20,000 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses. The organization currently has 170 chapters in 117 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 800,000 members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Kentucky FFA Association