Sgt. Pepper Spray rocks out to the sounds of the Sixties and more during Thursday’s Music@BCM















The Fab Four’s music never gets old… only sweeter with time. And if you’re heading to Behringer-Crawford Museum this Thursday, June 23, you’re in for a treat.

The Cincinnati-based band Sgt. Pepper Spray is ready to rock n’ roll with songs from the Beatles, Tom Petty, Van Morrison and others.

BCM’s own excellent sound engineer, Rob Currens, assumes a different role taking the stage as Sgt. Pepper Spray’s drummer. Rob has been a Beatles fan since 1963. Joining Currens will be former bandmate and bass player Todd Butler.

“We used to play all over Short Vine with a group called ‘Tails Out,’” Currens said. Lead singer and guitarist Wayne DeVault and lead guitarist Pete McCann round out the group.

The 2022 Music@BCM concert series is dedicated in memory and honor of our friend and BCM Trustee, Gary Johnston who passed away unexpectedly this year.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

June 30: The Turkeys

July 7: Blue Eighty

July 14: Burning Caravan

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

