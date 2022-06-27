Rotary Club of Florence accepting nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year Award; deadline August 1















The Rotary Club of Florence is seeking nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award.

A candidate for Citizen of the Year should be a person or couple who has a heart to serve others. This typically is not someone who is constantly in the public eye but someone who “flies below the radar screen” and is not seeking public recognition. Nominations can be submitted online at “>www.florencerotary.org and are due by August 1.

To be eligible, your nominee must:

• Currently be a citizen of Northern Kentucky • Have the respect and admiration of their friends, neighbors and peers • Play an active and useful role in the community • Exemplify the “Service above Self” standard in his or her professional and community involvement

“Our club strives to identify those who quietly serve in our community,” said Rotary Club of Florence President Duane Froehlicher. “We want to honor these humble servants because they are an example for all of us.”

The Citizen of the Year Award was created in 1995 and has honored over 32 inductees since its inception. Previous recipients have included teachers, pastors, doctors, coaches, neighbors, non-profit directors, postmasters, missionaries, administrators and many others.

Nominations can be made at www.florencerotary.org. Multiple letters of support are encouraged to demonstrate the nominee’s qualifications for the award. If a citizen has been previously nominated and was not the award winner, they are still eligible to receive the award.

Established in 1945, the Rotary Club of Florence consists of 100 business and community leaders from across northern Kentucky. The Rotary Club of Florence is a civic club that is part of Rotary International, an organization of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the club’s September 12th meeting.

From Rotary Club of Florence