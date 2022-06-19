Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on work being done on area highways, be aware of closings, delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 highlights work being done this week on highways in District Six, warns public to be alert to closures and delays.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Two roundabouts will be built:

◦ at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

◦ On Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) 10.6 – 14.3 mile-marker – A milling and resurfacing project has begun on a section of KY 18 from Orient Street to Ridge Road ). All work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Workdays will be Sunday nights until Friday mornings. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. Estimated completion July 30.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line.

• KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress. Motorists should be alert in the work zone. This project has a July 31, 2022 completion.





• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. Also, traffic on US 42 westbound is shifted to the north while crews work on widening the south side of the roadway. No permanent lane closures on US 42 are anticipated while this work takes place.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway) through Friday, June 24, weather permitting:

Demia Way will be closed. Access to local businesses will be via Investment Way.

Access to Berberich Dr. from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) has been reopened.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress.

Transport Dr. at US 25 is CLOSED. The closure is expected to remain in place through mid-2022.

The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed.

Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd.

Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The intersection of Paddock Rd. and Richwood Rd. (KY 338) has been reopened. Traffic on Richwood Rd. from the Frogtown Connector west to the new roundabout is using the new pavement to allow for improvements on the south side of the road.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through the end of 2022.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed and

the railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road).

The southern leg of the roundabout has been reopened.

Barrels are in place on KY 237 at the I-275 interchange. The shoulders in this area are closed, and the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph. Please reduce your speed and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

KY 20 drivers should also be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area between KY 237 and Watts Road. Flaggers will also be in place in this section of the project to support traffic flow, when needed.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 9 (AA Highway) 12.4 – 8 mile-marker – A milling and resurfacing project on a section of KY 9 is in progress. The project will start on the southbound side at KY 709 (East Alexandria Pike) to KY 1997 (Stonehouse Road). Motorists should watch for a single lane closure and crews during nighttime hours of 6 p.m.–6 a.m. the following morning, Sunday through Saturday. Once the southbound side is complete operations will move to the northbound side. Work is weather dependent. This project has a mid-June completion.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 18 milepost – A bridge rehabilitation project is in progress on the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek. Due to weather, the total closure has been extended to July 1.



Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway).





• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This has an August completion.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Northbound (143 – 145.7 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section from the Scott County line to Ragtown Road. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime hours of 6 a.m.–9 p.m. A double lane closure will be in place during nighttime hours of 9 p.m.–6 a.m. Work is weather dependent. Expect short delays. Be work zone alert of crews and equipment.

• KY 36 – A resurfacing project along several sections of roadway. Base failure work will take place first, then resurfacing and striping. Work to be completed by June 30. Work days are weather dependent. Watch for crews and lane closures in the work zone.

• Jonesville Road 0 – 6.4 mile-marker from Owen County line to KY 22.

• Stewardsville Road – 12.7 – 13.7 mile-marker from Heekin-Clarks Creek Road to Lynnwood Drive.

• Cynthiana Road – 22.5 – 24.3 mile-marker from just past Scaffold Lick Creek Road to the Harrison County line.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 17 (Madison Pike) 13.4 – 18.6 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 17 (Madison Pike) is nearing completion. There may be nighttime lane closures in area while pavement markers are being installed. The project area is from KY 17X/Pelly Road the I-2275 interchange.



• Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern will help traffic move more efficiently from 4th St. in Covington to I-71/75 northbound. Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.

The right lane of the ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike St. IS CLOSED. One lane of travel will remain open on the ramp at all times. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months through mid-June.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

The exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be closed.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) 4.3 – 4.8 mile-marker/7.8 milepost – A highway safety improvement project is in progress to improve sight distance between the area of KY 14 and Cruise Creek and realign the KY 17 intersection at KY 2042 (Moffett Road). Motorists should watch for crews, equipment, flaggers and possible lane closures during the project.



• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. Watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. The road is closed to through traffic until Fall 2022, so that crews can install a box culvert and retaining wall. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 355 (Monterey-Gratz Road) 0.0 – 6.5 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 355 (Madison Pike) is scheduled to start June 22. Milling and resurfacing work will take place during daytime hours. A single lane closure will be in place. The project area is from U.S. 127 north toward Harlan Street. The project is expected to take 10-days, weather permitting.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

• US 68 (Paris-Maysville Rd) 0.0 – 1.36 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on US 68 from the Nicholas/Robertson Co line extending east to the Robertson/Fleming Co line is scheduled to begin the week of June 6th. A lane closure will be set up during working hours to control traffic. Be aware of trucks entering and leaving the work zone. Expect delays during working hours. This work is expected to take 2 days, weather pending.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

