Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor in ’23, increasing crowded Republican field

Staff report
Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge, who has represented Kentucky’s 61st House District since January 2019, has announced her intention to run for Governor in 2023.
She joins an increasingly crowded Republic field that includes three statewide officials — state Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and state Auditor Mike Harmon. Northern Kentucky’s Eric Deters has also declared his candidacy, and several other prominent Republicans are known to be considering a run.
Governor Andy Beshear is seeking a second term next year. He is a Democrat.
“Kentucky’s citizens demand an authentic conservative – a proven leader who understands the appropriate role of government and will always stand firm in defending our Constitutional rights and freedoms,” Maddox said in announcing her candidacy.
“With a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, I believe that Kentucky is well-positioned to be a beacon of conservative values for the entire nation. Our next governor must have a proven track record of standing up for Kentucky’s citizens, even in the face of adversity.”