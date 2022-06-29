Rehab project on Historic KY 8 truss bridge slowed by supply chain delays; aiming for summer’s end















Rehabilitation of the historic truss bridge on KY 8 (Mary Ingalls Highway) in Campbell County has been slowed by supply chain delays, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.

All structural rehabilitation work has been completed on the bridge, which was built in 1946 and crosses Twelvemile Creek (Milepost 18). Only cleaning and painting work remain, but crews are having to wait on delivery of paint and related materials.

The $2.1 million project includes blast cleaning all structural steel and covering all surfaces with a three-coat paint system. Approaches and the bridge deck will be replaced. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the contractor have been working to secure the necessary material and are committed to having the bridge reopened this summer.

“Unfortunately, KYTC projects are not exempt from the supply chain issues being faced around the world, and material availability will delay the completion of the truss bridge,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 office. “We are working with the contractor to get the paint so that we can complete this project as quickly as possible.”

The bridge has been closed since Jan. 4 and will remain closed until work is completed. Motorists should continue to follow the signed detour by taking KY 8 to KY 1996 (New Richmond Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8.

Follow KYTC District 6 on its Facebook page at KYTC District 6 or on our Twitter page at KYTC District 6.