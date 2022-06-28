Redwood receives grant from Kentucky Colonels; plans to update clock system at Ft. Mitchell facility















Redwood announced Monday the it has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,785. The Northern Kentucky-based nonprofit, that provides educational, therapeutic, vocational and other services to children and adults with disabilities, plans to use the funds to purchase and install a new clock system for Redwood’s 86,000-square-foot facility in Fort Mitchell.

“We are grateful for this support from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels,” said Sharon Fusco, CEO for Redwood. “Redwood envisions a world where people with distinct abilities are empowered to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright. These funds will help us continue bringing that vision to life in our community.”

HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 nonprofits and impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who choose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

“The year 2021 and early 2022 was a challenging time, and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals, we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1 million. This year we are awarding $3.1 million – the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert.

“In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant $3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”

