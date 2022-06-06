Public invited to discuss improving foster care system at virtual town hall meetings; NKY is June 14















The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings in June to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Anyone interested in making the foster system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings on June 6, 8, 14 and 16. Registration is required.

Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the town halls. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

In connection with June as National Reunification Month, the town hall meetings will focus on efforts to reunify families and on changes since the implementation of the Family First Prevention Services Act. The act was signed into law in 2018 with the aim of keeping children in the child welfare system safely with their families.

Town hall participants should be prepared to voice their concerns about the foster care system, talk about how communities can better support families and discuss these questions about the Family First Prevention Services Act:



• Have services to preserve families increased in your area?

• Are more family and youth peer supports available in your area?

• Are more services in place to strengthen families and children once families have been reunified?

Findings from the meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.



For more information, email cfcrb@kycourts.net.



Town Hall Schedule for Northern Kentucky is JUNE 14, 2022 10-11 a.m. CT/11 a.m.-noon ET

Registration is required. Register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.



For citizens residing in these counties: Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll, Fleming, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Kenton, Mason, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble,

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards CFCRBs are teams of court-appointed volunteers who make a difference in the lives of local children in foster care in Kentucky. The children are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse. The 700-plus volunteers review cases and make recommendations to state courts and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services on behalf of the children. The volunteers work to ensure that children’s needs are met while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The CHFS administers the state foster care program.



The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. In Fiscal Year 2021, volunteers reviewed 19,140 cases involving 11,278 children in out-of-home care. View the latest CFCRB Annual Report.



Make a difference for the children in your community by serving as a CFCRB volunteer. CFCRBs throughout Kentucky are in need of volunteers. Get more information and apply here.

The Administrative Office of the Courts provides support services to the CFCRB program. The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,300 employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.

Administrative Office of the Courts