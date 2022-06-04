Prep Sports Report: Campbell County advances to quarterfinal round of state baseball tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County scored nine runs on nine hits in the first three innings and went on to defeat Johnson Central, 14-2, in five innings in the final first-round game of the state baseball tournament on Friday night at the University of Kentucky.

The Camels (24-10) will play McCracken County (34-6) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. McCracken County lost in the championship game of last two state tournaments.

Campbell County ended up with 12 hits in Friday’s win and the top three players in the batting order had eight of them. The team leader was junior Evan Clark, who went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

The Camels’ leadoff and No. 3 hitters — senior Greg Vineyard and junior Jake Gross — both had a double and single. Gross drove in two runs on each of his two hits. The other Campbell County player with two hits was Brayden Wells, who was No. 8 in the batting order.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Camels scored five runs on three hits to take a 14-2 lead. Johnson Central (16-22) and two errors and gave up four walks in that frame.

Campbell County’s winning pitcher was junior Max Lause, who gave up four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. Both of Johnson Central’s runs were unearned.

Beechwood also reached the state tournament quarterfinals and will play Russell County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The final rounds of the state tournament are scheduled for next week with the semifinals on Friday, June 10 and the championship game on Saturday, June 11 at UK.

Highlands takes second place in Class 2A state track meet

Highlands placed second in the Class 2A boys state track meet on Saturday with senior Jake Welch and sophomore Rilen Pinkston winning gold medals for the Bluebirds in the season finale at the University of Kentucky.

Mercer County won seven events and topped the boys team standings with 94 points. Highlands scored 70 points and received the state runner-up trophy for the second consecutive year.

Welch won the 400 run for the second straight year in a time of 49.31 seconds. Pinkston placed first in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.

Welch also placed third in the 100 and 200 dashes to score 22 of his team’s 70 points. The Bluebirds’ second-place finishers were Aiden Nevels in the 110 hurdles and the 4×800 relay team.

Mercer County also won the Class 2A girls state meet with Highlands placing 10th. Local athletes who placed second in individual events were Scott sophomore Maddie Strong in the 3200 run and Highlands junior Haley Zell in the triple jump.

Class 2A state meet top finishers from local schools

GIRLS EVENTS

4×800 relay — 3rd: Highlands (Kate Jamie, Franny Smith, Avery Barber, Ava Meyer) 10:09.69

3200 run — 2nd: Maddie Strong (Scott) 11:28.08

Triple jump — 2nd: Haley Zell (Highlands) 35-00.50

High jump — 3rd: Ja Nai Johnson (Holmes) 5-2

BOYS EVENTS

4×800 relay — 2nd: Highlands (Thomas Gray-Torsell, Alex Lacourt, Will White, Sam Jones) 8:10;38

110 hurdles — 2nd: Aiden Nevels (Highlands) 15.57

100 dash — 3rd: Jake Welch (Highlands) 10.91

200 dash — 3rd: Jake Welch (Highlands) 22.47

400 dash — 1st: Jake Welch (Highlands) 49.31

300 hurdles — 3rd: Aiden Nevels (Highlands) 40.94

800 run — 3rd: Thomas Gray-Torsell (Highlands) 1:56.07

Pole vault — 1st: Rilen Pinkston (Highlands) 13-6