Prep Sports Notebook: One of state’s top hitters among seniors in East-West All Stars baseball games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Gage Testerman is among the award-winning players who will close out their high school baseball careers at the St. Elizabeth HealthCare East-West All Star Games on Monday at Dixie Heights.

Testerman was named Division AA Player of the Year by local coaches after finishing his senior season among the state’s top 10 in several hitting categories. He placed first in doubles (23), fifth in total hits (58), seventh in batting average (.542) and 10th in slugging percentage (.953).

The Indiana University-Southeast recruit played a key role in Conner setting a team record in wins with a 29-7 record and finishing No. 8 in the state coaches rankings.

Testerman will play in the senior all-star game at 7:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a junior game at 5:30 p.m. Admission will be $5 cash.

The West all-star rosters include two seniors and two juniors from Beechwood’s team that won the 9th Region championship and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The seniors are Brett Holladay and Jackson Roseburrough, who drove in the winning run in Beechwood’s first state tournament game. The juniors are Ben Meier and Mitchell Berger, who had a 7-0 pitching record for the Tigers.

Beechwood coach Kevin Gray said two of his junior starters — Brice Estep and Cameron Boyd — are unable to play Monday because they were selected for the state’s Junior Showcase on Wednesday at Centre College.

Estep was named Division A Player of the Year by local coaches. He was Beechwood’s leading hitter with a .472 average and ranked fourth in the state with 56 runs batted in.

The Campbell County baseball team that won the 10th Region championship have Tyler Fowler and Zach Riley on the East senior roster for Monday’s game. Riley hit a game-winning two-run homer in the 10th Region final.

Rylee scores 37 points in Kentucky-Indiana boys all star games

Mitchell Rylee of Covington Catholic was a double-figure scorer for the Kentucky All Stars boys basketball teams in both games against the Indiana All Stars on Friday and Saturday.

Kentucky lost both games by double-digit margins. In Friday’s game, Rylee had 24 points and six rebounds. On Saturday, the 6-foot-8 post player posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

A Miami University of Ohio recruit, Rylee shot 52 percent (13 of 25) from field and 61 percent (11 of 18) from the free throw line in the two games.

Four local players were on the Kentucky All Stars girls team that split its weekend series against Indiana. Macie Feldman of Notre Dame had five rebounds, three points and two steals in Saturday’s win. Rylee Turner of Newport Central Catholic snagged nine rebounds in two games.

The other local players on the girls all-star team were Jenna Lillard of Ludlow and Lauren Hawthorne of Conner.

High school golfer wins N.Ky. Amateur few days after graduation

A few days after graduating from Cooper High School, Rylan Wotherspoon won the Northern Kentucky Amateur men’s golf tournament with a three-under-par total of 213 at Traditions Golf Club.

Three players took the lead during the final round of the 54-hole tournament. Wotherspoon pulled ahead on the back nine by making three birdies with no bogeys to finish with a one-under 69 and won the tournament by one stroke.

Wotherspoon was named first-team all-state in Kentucky high school golf three consecutive years. As a junior, he topped the boys all-state points standings and was named Mr. Kentucky Golf. That was the year he tied for first place in the state tournament and lost a playoff for the title.

Wotherspoon accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati before his senior season. He will begin his collegiate career after playing in amateur events this summer.

Scott graduate is new head coach of girls basketball program

The new head coach of the Scott girls basketball team is Eric Pouncy Jr., a former player and assistant coach on the Scott boys team.

Pouncy will be returning to his alma mater after serving as a boys assistant coach at Holmes last season. He has coached both boys and girls Amateur Athletic Union club teams during his career.

The Scott girls finished last season with a 12-19 record under Steve Brown, who resigned to become Brossart’s head coach. Three of the top five scorers for the Eagles were underclassmen.