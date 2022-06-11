Police officers help young readers hit the books during ‘Ready to Read with Covington P.D.’ event















Books, kids, and badges proved an exciting mix Thursday evening at the “Ready To Read With Covington P.D.” event at City Heights.

Covington police officers gave free reading books and activity books to every child who came to the event. It was designed to promote children’s literacy and strengthen relationships between officers and children at the housing complex.

“I’ve always carried around toys and candy for children while on patrol. That progressed into coloring books and stickers, then eventually reading books,” said Covington Police Officer Rachel White, who organized the program. “(That’s because) one day, when I was handing out coloring books, I had a young girl in City Heights ask me if I had an actual reading book. I felt terrible because I didn’t. From that point, I always made sure I have a couple handy.”

Police had help: Read Ready Covington, the City’s early childhood literacy initiative, brought a photo booth for fun photos, the Bean Haus Bakery & Café provided frozen popsicles, and local educator and non-profit director Hannah Edelen volunteered and brought books.

White said she knows that many families can’t afford to buy books and thinks events like this fulfill a need. She said she hoped to plan another event in a different neighborhood.

“If there is a way to get these kids off to a great start in life, I want the Covington Police Department to be part of it,” White said. “Being a police officer is more than just patrolling and taking calls, it’s about serving the community. We are the ones who come in contact with the community on a regular basis and can make a difference through our actions.”

City of Covington