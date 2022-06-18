Point/Arc to host Amazon Job Fair on June 22 at Zembrodt Education Center — all welcome















The Point/Arc will host The Amazon Job Fair, Wednesday, June 22nd from noon to 4 p.m.

In making the announcement, Brittney Burkholder, Employment Specialist, Zembrodt Education Center, noted the Amazon Job Fair will take place at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center.

“The job fair will be on the third-floor of the ZEC Building (104 W. Pike Street),” Burkholder said. “It is specifically for people with disabilities, but we certainly won’t turn anyone away.”

The event will feature positions such as Warehouse Associate, Amazon Air Associate, Sortation Associate, and many more, according to Burkholder.

The Point/Arc is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It was founded by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

Burkholder continued, “This may be the first job fair to be held in the ZEC Building,” Burkholder said.

