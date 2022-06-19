People Working Cooperatively gets grant from Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation for critical home repairs















People Working Cooperatively (PWC), a nonprofit that provides professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification services for low-income homeowners throughout 20 counties in the Greater Cincinnati area, has received $10,000 in grant funding from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation.

“Grants like this from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation are an integral part of continuing PWC’s mission of helping neighbors in need with critical home repairs,” said Chris Owens, Vice President of Development for PWC.

“It is imperative that we help keep our clients safe and healthy in their homes with quality and professional service. The average cost of a repair for PWC is $1,500. With the money from this grant, we will be able to help multiple families with their home repair needs.”

The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation is a Charitable Trust established by Northern Kentuckian, Elsa Heisel Sule in 2004.

The foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations and public agencies within the Tri-State area with programs that fall within the focus areas of Education Success & Scholarships, Health Wellness & Scientific Research, Children’s Welfare & Competitive Sports, Fine & Performing Arts & Cultural Vibrancy, Civic Public Affairs, Animal Welfare & Preservation, or Environmental & Community Stewardship.

PWC will use the funds for repairs and modifications for clients, most of whom are elderly, veterans, single parents or grandparents raising children, and individuals with disabilities. The organization is often the only resource for these underserved community members, and it is committed to providing its professional expertise and services to help these local residents remain living independently, safely and more healthily in their homes.

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively and who is eligible for services, visit pwchomerepairs.org or call (513) 351-7921.