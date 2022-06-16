Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya presented NKY Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Dr. Ashish Vaidya, president of Northern Kentucky University (NKU), on June 14 with the NKY Community Award sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky.

The NKY Chamber Community Award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro who have made a positive difference in our community.

As the sixth president of NKU, Vaidya is responsible for championing the university’s mission and core values, charting an adventurous course and communicating the strategic priorities clearly with internal and external stakeholders. He works closely with the chair and members of the Board of Regents to achieve those priorities and strengthen the university and the community.

In his position, Vaidya fosters a collegial and collaborative culture that capitalizes on the richness of the NKU community and furthers its commitment to access and inclusive excellence.

Vaidya has published numerous books and articles, and his extensive community work includes serving on the boards of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, the Initiative Foundation, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Partner for Student Success and the University Economic Development Association, among others. He is a member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ (AASCU) Committee on Workforce and Economic Development and from 2014-16, he served as chair of the AASCU Research Engagement and Research Council.

“Since being named as NKU’s president in the fall of 2017, Dr. Vaidya has worked tirelessly to provide a strong and inclusive environment for the more than 16,000 students that attend one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “His commitment to empowering our future workforce shows a dedication to not only the students and the university but also the NKY Metro community in which it resides. For that, we are proud to recognize him for all his years of hard work.”

Cooper presented Vaidya with the NKY Community Award during the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues: Infrastructure Investments event held at Receptions in Erlanger.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com

