Nominations are now open for Kentucky Art’s Council’s 2022 Governor’s Award in the Arts















The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations through July 15 for the 2022 Governor's Awards in the Arts.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. The nomination process is coordinated by the arts council.

Eligibility is specific to each of the nine award categories:

• Milner Award – Outstanding philanthropic, artistic or other contributions to the arts • Artist Award – Lifetime achievement in the arts • Business Award – Outstanding interest in and support of the arts • Community Arts Award – Positive impact in the community through the arts • Education Award – Significant contribution to arts in education • Folk Heritage Award – Outstanding effort to perpetuate and promote Kentucky’s unique artistic traditions • Government Award – Significant support for the arts through government action • Media Award – Commitment to bringing the arts to the attention of the public • National Award – Achievement of national prominence in the arts

Depending on the category, eligible nominees must be residents of Kentucky, organizations located in Kentucky or have close ties to Kentucky. Past recipients and posthumous nominees are not eligible.

For guidelines, instructions and the nomination form, visit the Kentucky Arts Council website.

Kentucky Arts Council