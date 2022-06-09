NKY NAACP to present its Regional Diversity Awards event on Friday at Newport Syndicate















The Northern Kentucky Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is hosting its annual Regional Diversity Awards Celebration and Recognition event on Friday at the Newport Syndicate.

The event will recognize outstanding diversity initiatives, projects, and services demonstrated throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

The NKY NAACP will present awards to businesses, corporations, post-secondary institutions, school districts, social service agencies, for-profit and non-profit organizations and will recognize city, county .and state governments, grassroots community activists, community volunteer groups, and individuals who have worked to enhance and foster an appreciation for diversity

The Regional Diversity Awards Celebration will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Newport Syndicate, which is located at 18 East Fifth Street in Newport, Kentucky. The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and conclude at 9:00 p.m. Doors Open at 6:00 p.m. The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP recognizes that all diversity programs and initiatives are important to our region, however we will recognize those, which have made a significant impact fostering respect and appreciating diversity.

These are the recipients of the group’s receive Diversity Awards:

• Renaissance Covington (MORTAR)

• Fair Haven Rescue Mission

• Homeward Bound Shelter

• Redwood “Where Abilities Grow”

• Northern Kentucky Community Action LIHEAP

• Visiting Angels Senior Care

• Hope Ministries of Northern Kentucky

• Esperanza Center Covington

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Newport Racing & Gaming

• Samantha Mosby (YMCA)

• Tracy Stokes, Chief Empowerment Officer/Founder TraSpeaks, LLC

• Stepping Stone Family and Youth Services

